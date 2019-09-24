Clerk’s Office in the Jefferson County Courthouse in Bessemer will be closed every Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clerk’s Office in the Jefferson County Courthouse in Bessemer is taking a drastic step to get time to catch up on paperwork.
Starting immediately, the Clerk’s Office will be closed every Friday through December 27.
The office will be closed the entire day to allow staff to catch up on a backlog of paperwork, according to an administrative order issued by Jefferson County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Joseph Boohaker.
The order says the closure comes at the deputy clerk’s request, who calls the backlog “significant”.
You can still file paperwork on Fridays. According to the order, you’ll have to file documents electronically or by putting the documents in the drop box.
