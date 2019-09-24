Calhoun Co. coroner faces charges of using position for personal gain

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The coroner in Calhoun County has been indicted on charges of using his position for personal gain.
According to court documents, the indictment of Patrick Todd Brown, 49, was issued by an Etowah County grand jury on September 6.
The court document says that Brown, who is an employee at Gadsden State Community College, “did intentionally use or cause to be used equipment, facilities, time, material, human labor or other public property under his discretion or control for the private benefit or business benefit of the public official or public employee or any other person, which would materially affect his financial interest.”
We are working to learn more information.
