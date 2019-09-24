Birmingham will soon launch new, on-demand ride-sharing service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Birmingham is one step closer to launching a new on-demand ride-share service.
It’s called Via. Tuesday, city councilors approved a contract between the city and Via.
Birmingham, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, will enter into an agreement with Via to add an additional layer of public transportation.
Here’s how it works: you can either download the Via app on your smartphone or call their 1-800 number to book and pay $1.50 for a one-way ride.
But you can only book a ride if your pickup location and destination are both in the pilot zones.
Here’s a look at the zones, or service areas.
Once your ride is booked, Via will match you up with multiple passengers heading in the same direction.
“Via is in 80 other cities worldwide,” said Birmingham Department of Transportation Deputy Director Lakey Boyd. “There are a lot of different options because trips are made for very different reasons. We want to make sure that we expand choices, we expand layers of service to increase mobility and accessibility across the city.”
The six-month microtransit pilot program will focus on connecting high need and underserved communities.
The 6 passenger vans will run Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The plan is to get it up and running in December.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.