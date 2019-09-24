B’ham detectives asking for assisting identifying Family Dollar robbery suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.
The men photographed above robbed a Family Dollar on Tuscaloosa Avenue on September 20. They are described as black males armed with handguns.
If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. You remain anonymous, and the information you provide to Crime Stoppers leading to the charge and arrest of an identified suspect could result in a cash reward.
