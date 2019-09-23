24-year-old Hoover man arrested for sex crimes

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man is in jail on more than a $1.5 million bond accused of sex crimes with an underage female.
Hoover police say 24-year-old Amran Mohsen Kassim Almansoob turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail Monday morning.
The Hoover Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation in early August after receiving information from the Castle Rock, Colorado Police Department.
Detectives said they were able to identify a victim in Jefferson County.
These are the charges against Almansoob:
Sodomy 2nd degree - $250,000.00 bond
Production of Obscene Matter - $250,000.00 bond
Possession of Obscene Matter - $250,000.00 bond
Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle for Immoral Purposes - $250,000.00 bond
Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act NO BOND
Sexual Abuse 2nd degree - $6,000.00 bond
Two additional warrants were also obtained last week with the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office:
Electronic Solicitation of a Child - $250,000.00 bond
Enticing a Child to Enter a Home for Immoral Purposes - $250,000.00 bond
Amran Mohsen Kassim Almansoob’s total bond is $1,506,000.00.
Investigators say additional charges in Alabama, Colorado, and other states are possible as the investigation continues. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please contact Sergeant Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.
