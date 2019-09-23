Tuscaloosa Mayor calls for action during fallen officer’s funeral

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox believes it’s time for the citizens of Tuscaloosa to take action about crime in the community.
He made the comments during Sunday’s funeral for an officer killed in the line of duty. Maddox told WBRC Monday, not asking people to do more would be a disservice to fallen officer Dornell Cousette.
Maddox told the crowd during his speech,“the city is at a crossroads of who we are and who we’ll be." He also said, “Our city is engaged in a crusade to protect our communities from those determined to create pain.”
The Mayor went on to offer some suggestions of what people could do to make a bigger difference here.
“We can do those extra steps to make Tuscaloosa safer, whether it’s donating time to a civic group, if you see something say something, whether it be your car is locked and there’s a firearm inside making it hard to get,” Maddox expressed.
The Mayor also expected within six months to a year a from now the city will do something in honor of Officers Cousette. He went on to say nerves and feelings are still raw right now.
