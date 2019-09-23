Tropical storms approaching Puerto Rico, Bermuda

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Monday that Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Ken is around 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of St. Vincent and 315 miles (505 kilometers) south-southeast of St. Croix, with top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).