Three people under 21 arrested in recent Tuscaloosa homicides

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were shot to death last week in Tuscaloosa.
In two of the cases, the person charged in the crime is under 21-years-old. Two teenagers were charged in one killing.
The other involved a 20-year-old accused of killing Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette. All three suspects in both cases face capital murder charges.
Javaris Hughes, is 16-years-old and Yqwain Hawkins is 17. They’re charged in a robbery at Woodlawn Apartments where the victim, Christopher Fountain, was shot multiple times before he died.
Investigators said both suspects have been charged as adults in prior cases. 20-year-old Luther Watkins is accused of shooting officer Dornell Cousette as he tried serving warrants on him in two robberies and for not showing up to court in previous cases.
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb addressed some of crime involving young suspects.
“I’d be shocked to find that’s not predominate of who’s out here shooting up the streets of Tuscaloosa. And I can say a lot of them have significant juvenile histories,” Webb continued.
Kenneth Lee Anderson, a 43 year-old man, was arrested for the shooting death of Quentin Benson to death last week.
