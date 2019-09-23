Those who mourn find a piece of themselves in Investigator Dornell Cousette

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A community that knows the sacrifice of law enforcement all to well, came together Sunday to pour out love for fallen Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette, a man who was said not to rest until his good was better, and his better was best.
“We’re out there to put our lives on the line for people, but we hope we never have to sacrifice that, but if we do, it’s willingly in the line of duty,” says CPL Christopher Todd with Brotherhood for the Fallen.
Anytime an officer is killed in the line of duty, Brotherhood for the Fallen send representatives from that region’s chapter along with a monetary contribution.
Because when a brother falls, it’s felt nationwide.
“We’re here from Dallas, Fort Worth, Chicago, Boston, NYPD and Suffolk County,” says Todd.
What’s even more heartbreaking is the thought of Cousette’s daughters, and fiancé.
Lanita Bostic is the wife a police officer. She can appreciate the struggle Cousette’s fiancé is now facing.
“When they accepted the position to be law enforcement, the family has to accept the position as well,” says Bostic. “It’s hard when you don’t know if your husband or your father, or your uncle or brother is coming home. We always ask God to bring them home safely. Every day that’s our prayer.”
Montgomery police officer Nathaniel Parker, Jr. is a newlywed himself, marrying just last month.
“And I just think of all those memories that he could have had with his family that are now gone. He can never make those memories cause he’s gone and I just think about it cause I can only imagine what his family is going through and I just, I just pray for them every day,” says Parker.
This marks the second time this year Parker has attended a funeral for a fallen brother.
“When it happens to your brother, it hits deeper, it hits harder. I can still call him my brother because we’ve been through the same experiences. And to see him fall like this,” says Parker.
And from the looks of it, it never gets easier.
“It’s just sad, man,” says Parker.
Prayers and flags, and hats over hearts lined Highway 69 this afternoon. All to send Investigator Dornell Cousette home.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.