Shelby Baptist holding round table about opioid crisis

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - For many people getting highly addictive drugs is as simple as opening up their medicine cabinet.
The oversight of opioid prescriptions has greatly increased, but some say the damage is already done.
The Alabama Public Health Department says the opioid epidemic, “...impacts every sector of our economy, including healthcare, education, business, and local governments.”
Emergency room doctors at Shelby Baptist say there is not a day that goes by that they don’t see someone come in with an opioid overdose.
“On average in this community ER we say between 100 to 130 patients a day. We are seeing on an average day one to two, and sometimes three to four opioid related problems,” said ER Physician Joseph Tubbs.
Monday night Shelby Baptist Hospital is hosting a roundtable to talk about the impacts the opioid crisis has on their community, how they are fighting against it, and ways that you can help.
The event starts at 6:00 at the Shelby County Medical Center.
