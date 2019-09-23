Miners’ Memorial to be held Monday in Brookwood

BROOKWOOD , Ala. (WBRC) - A memorial service will be held Monday for one of the deadliest mining incidents in our area.
Eighteen years ago Monday, 13 miners died in a mining explosion in Brookwood. On Monday, family members and the community will come together to reflect on who they were.
The miners’ memorial service will be held at West Brookwood church by the Miner’s Memorial monument. It is open to everyone, even if you didn’t know any of the miners.
Music, prayer and an inspirational message will be given. Authorities at the time said many of the men who were killed went back inside he mine to try to save other miners who were trapped.
The Alabama Miners’ Memorial foundation is hosting the event. Pre-service music begins at 4 p.m. but the actual memorial service for the miners begin at 5 p.m.
