I-59/20 construction worker killed in hit and run late Sunday night

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was arrested late Sunday night after striking a construction worker in Bessemer and leaving the scene.
Bessemer Lt. Christian Clemmons says the accident happened around 11:20 p.m. on I-59/20 at mile marker 108. The driver left the scene but was stopped by Bessemer Police and an off-duty deputy working the construction zone.
The construction worker was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Lt. Clemmons says the driver was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, which is a felony charge.
