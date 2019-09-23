Governor taps state prosecutor to lead parole board

“I have worked with Leigh since becoming Attorney General two and a half years ago and I have been impressed with her knowledge of the law and her zeal for justice”, stated General Steve Marshall. “She brings to the Board of Pardons and Paroles the perspective of a tough and experienced career prosecutor with a record of holding violent offenders accountable. She will ensure that the Board’s decisions adhere to the law and are in the best interests of the citizens of this state. I look forward to working with Leigh in the years to come.”