FIRST ALERT: Hot, dry conditions continue as we enter fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s such a nice start to our first day of Fall 2019. Astronomical Fall officially began at 2:50 this morning. It kind of felt like it too, with temps starting out in the 60s in most location. A few places even dropped into the 50s this morning.
We have mostly clear skies to begin the day. Our expanded satellite and radar view shows showers lining up across southern Missouri and into Arkansas this morning. That front is headed this way, but don’t expect much, if any, rain from this system. Due to our very dry air, our atmosphere is like a dry sponge and most of the rain drops from that front will never make it to the ground.
There is another slight chance of rainfall for us later in the week. Thursday holds a slight chance of showers for us, but it’s also nothing substantial.
We could really used the rainfall, as I’m sure you are aware. Shelby County into northern Chilton County are experiencing severe drought right now. A moderate drought extends to several counties in east Alabama.
Hot, dry conditions look to take us into the weekend.
Hope you have a happy Monday!
