Design work for space underneath 59/20 Bridge Project to be revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday people in Birmingham will get a chance to see just how unique the space under the new 59-20 bridges will be.
It will be called City Walk - a place where Birmingham meets.
The designs will be at the Boutwell Auditorium from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“You will have the opportunity to walk-in and ask questions or make comments if you have any," DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT Regional Engineer said.
Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn has seen some of the designs.
“It’s really important, because previously it was really just dead space. Nothing but parking there,” O’Quinn said.
Some preliminary designs were released giving a rough idea of what the space will look like. O’Quinn says it will provide an opportunity for more activities in the area.
"A skate park is going to be a part of it for sure. The space will be programmed out. It will be a place where people gather,” O’Quinn added.
A new LED lighting system will be installed which will have the ability to change color.
