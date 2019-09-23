Dak’s: Blackened Chicken Sandwich

INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons for DAK's Blackened
1 tablespoon for DAK's Original Red (for less heat) or Cajun Voodoo (for more heat)
1 tablespoon of Baking Powder
1 tablespoon of your favorite oil
1 pound of chicken tenders
DIRECTIONS
Combine the DAK's seasoning and baking powder on a plate. Lightly coat the chicken with your favorite oil. Lightly dredge the chicken tenders in the spices/baking powder mixture. Place on a plate or baking sheet.
Set aside for at least 10 minutes or longer if possible. You can marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes to several hours.
Pre-heat the air fryer for 375. Place the chicken tenders in the basket, be careful not crowd. You might have cook the tenders in batches. Cook for about 5-10 minutes until chicken temp reaches 165 degrees.
If you don't have an air fryer, no problem. You can cook in a skillet. We love cast iron skillets. Heat the skillet to medium heat. Add your favorite oil. Cook on both sides until golden brown and chicken temp reaches 165.
RANCH SPREAD INGREDIENTS
3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
2 tablespoons of sour cream
1 teaspoon of DAK's Cajun Voodoo
2 teaspoons of your favorite hot sauce (like DAK's Hot SAWZ)
1 teaspoon of lime juice
DIRECTIONS
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Refrigerate until it is time to make sandwich
SANDWICH DIRECTIONS
Combine your sandwich with your favorite bread, toppings like lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon . Spread the ranch sauce on the bun before making the sandwich. Add the chicken and bam chicken sandwich perfection with no line or wait!!!
