Chevy Blazer and UAB celebrate milestones together

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham original has rolled onto the campus of another Birmingham original and you can see it for yourself.
A 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is at UAB to commemorate the university's 50th anniversary.
The Blazer debuted Saturday in Blazer Village at the UAB versus South Alabama football game. The green, vintage ride will live at UAB and make appearances at athletic and institutional events around the campus and Birmingham.
General Motors rolled out the K5 Blazer in 1969 the same year UAB became an autonomous campus.
“When we learned that Chevy’s Blazer model was also celebrating 50 years in 2019 and an original green-and-white one was available, we started to think of all the possibilities,” said Allen Bolton, Senior Vice President for UAB Finance and Administration. “Through the UAB Education Foundation, we were able to make this investment in new and existing traditions of which the Blazer will be part.”
You can learn about both Blazers’ pasts through this link.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.