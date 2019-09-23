Birmingham native and New York Times bestselling author Daniel Wallace comes home to inspire other writers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds gathered at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham to be inspired by Birmingham's own Daniel Wallace.
“My goal is to let them know- let everybody know that they have a story worth telling,” said Wallace.
Wallace is the author of six books, including the best-selling “Big Fish,” which was adapted into a movie in 2003. He’s also a professor at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he develops other writers.
“You’ve got to find out what they like to read. Everybody has their own taste. Some people like literary fiction but there are just as many or more who like science fiction or mystery,”explained Wallace.
That’s why Wallace is supporting the Alabama Writers’ Forum and literary arts programming helping raise money to continue their 25 years of service to the community.
"The high school literary arts are important to us. We also teach adjudicated youth through a program called Writing Our Stories, where we put writing teachers into the school system for the Department of Youth Services, " said Philip Shirley, Alabama Writers’ Forum Board President.
Shirley said it’s important the state has resources available to support the literary community.
“We believe that the literary arts help us understand who we are. It provides connections with people. Writing helps people understand each other and understand what’s important.”
Wallace said it’s also important to follow your passion.
“I can testify that somebody from Birmingham, from their home can do what I’ve done. I really do honestly feel that, if I can do it, almost can do it. All it takes is passion and hard work,” said Wallace.
Reach out to Alabama Writers’ Forum here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.