Bama defensive leader’s look wins on and off the field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive back Xavier Mckinney has become one of the leaders for the Crimson Tide defense.
He leads the team in tackles with 23. He also one interception, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.
Mckinney also has cool-looking hair that draws a lot of attention, half blonde, half natural.
“Me and my brother came up with the idea back in high school,” said Mckinney. “I bleach it, so I don’t do too much or else my hair could fall out. Seems like the ladies like it a lot.”
The 6-foot-1 inch junior from Roswell, GA is also liked by the Bama coaching staff. His vocal leadership is garnering a lot of praise in the Tide locker room.
Mckinney is also on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, that goes to the nation’s top collegiate defensive back.
Saturday September 28, the Tide plays its SEC home opener against Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.