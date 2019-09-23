Anniston’s government considers ideas as they may have to pay more to house strays

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Animal Control Officer, Stan Rooks, says he’ll be back to to set a trap for the stray dog he’s been chasing just off Morrisville Road.
He says it reportedly bit someone, but didn’t seem vicious, just shy, which is why the dog ran away. In the meantime, he says he has four more calls waiting for him.
Anniston’s contract with the Calhoun County Humane Society was based on animal control dropping off 40 strays a month. That number is now closer to 80.
And the cost per dog has been $100, bringing the total Anniston pays to $4,000 per month. But that cost is expected to go up to $150, meaning Anniston may soon have to pay more.
Some 43% of the dogs and cats at the Calhoun County Animal Shelter came from Anniston, and council member Millie Harris admits, that's a big problem.
"It's very disheartening, because the county has offered Snip-It tickets, which only cost $15 to the citizens," Harris says, of the county's program to provide low-cost spaying and neutering for pets. "And we still have a terrible problem here, with irresponsible people who allow their pets to roam and reproduce. "
Harris blames those people for the rising cost, not the people who run the shelter. And she says the city is looking for ways to save money--possibly no longer picking up cats, or only picking up vicious dogs, or working harder to find homes for litters of puppies that are discovered.
In the long run, Harris says city officials are looking at animal registration fees--higher ones, for animals not spayed or
"The city's looking at implementing a registration program where, if your pet is not spayed or neutered, you're going to paying a lot more because you're costing the taxpayers and the city a lot more," Harris says. "If people would do the right thing and have their pets spayed or neutered, we wouldn't have this issue."
Harris says she’s visited Hunstville, which already has a similar program in place, but Anniston wouldn’t likely be able to charge as much as Huntsville, which has a higher median income. She also says it’s more common in the northeast, and says Rhode Island has been doing it for years.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.