Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II following in father’s footsteps

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II knew from an early age he was going to play football, seems watching your dad play in the NFL there is little else to dream about.
“He gives me advice everyday,” said Surtain II. “He knows the process that I am going through and he wants me to be successful, and I want to hear what he has to say. He knows more about the game than I do.”
Surtain II has recorded 13 tackles so far in his sophomore season for the Crimson Tide, and he leads the team with two forced fumbles and he has one interception.
His dad is Patrick Surtain, who was an NFL pro bowl player fro the Miami Dolphins.
Surtain II and the Crimson Tide take on Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 28 in the SEC home opener for Bama with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
