The UAB Blazers improve to 3-0 on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers have won their second in-state battle this season beating South Alabama handily 35-3 Saturday at Legion Field.
UAB quarterback Tyler Johnson threw for three touchdown passes on 22-0f-27 passes for 313 yards, while running back Spencer Brown rushed for 80 yards and two scores.
As for the Blazers defense, another solid performance yielding just 190 yards of total offense in keeping the Jaguars out of the endzone, allowing only a field goal.
With the win UAB improves to 3-0 on the season and will hit the road next Saturday September 28 for a game at Western Kentucky.
