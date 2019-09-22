Sunday Morning Weather

The area of high pressure will remain over The Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday so the front will continue sinking south before stalling by mid week but the system could still cause a few showers or even a thunderstorm to develop but again rain coverage will be isolated at best. High pressure will again begin building by Thursday and will be the dominant weather maker from Thursday into next weekend. When combined with dry soil conditions this weather pattern has the potential to continue producing above average temperatures with a chance for record setting highs by the end of the week and into next weekend.