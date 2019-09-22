Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deep strong ridge of high pressure remains anchored over The Southeast today limiting cloud growth and helping keep a dry air mass in place which essentially limits any rainfall potential. Afternoon temperatures will remain above average even for the end of summer reaching at least 90-degrees in most locations.
By tomorrow the ridge will begin to lose some strength as a cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley. This front should reach Northwest Alabama by late Monday afternoon and with at least a little moisture in place there could be a few isolated-to-scattered showers late in the afternoon but even this rain chance will end during the early evening. Chances for thunderstorm development will be limited with this system but afternoon temperatures will rise a degree or two above Sunday afternoon maximum readings so the cold front is in name only.
The area of high pressure will remain over The Gulf Tuesday and Wednesday so the front will continue sinking south before stalling by mid week but the system could still cause a few showers or even a thunderstorm to develop but again rain coverage will be isolated at best. High pressure will again begin building by Thursday and will be the dominant weather maker from Thursday into next weekend. When combined with dry soil conditions this weather pattern has the potential to continue producing above average temperatures with a chance for record setting highs by the end of the week and into next weekend.
The above normal temperatures will be accompanied by below average rain fall so the dry weather pattern is likely to continue for The First Week Of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 2:50 am Central Daylight Time Monday morning but it will still feel like the middle of Summer all week. The Tropics remain active but none of the systems show much promise for providing rain for The Southeast.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.