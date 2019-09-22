Samford takes braggin’ rights with win over Alabama A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It took a month but finally the Samford Bulldogs played a home football game and Chris Hatcher and company made the most of it by beating in-state foe Alabama A&M 55-21.
Samford quarterback Chris Oladokun was far from perfect, but he was good enough, passing for 250 yards and three touchdown passes. The bulldogs running game also found the endzone three times for a balanced attack.
With the win, Samford improves to 2-2 for the season. The bulldogs are back at home September 28 against the Citadel for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.