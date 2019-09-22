“Mama Drake” remembered at Cullman football game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A family in Cullman is mourning the loss of a wife and mother. Amy Drake, known as Mama Drake, had four children, all of whom play sports. She was known for her outbursts and cheering on her little athletes. And today, they hoped to bring that same spirit to life one more time.
Looking at the empty seat they left in the stand in her honor, it may look like these fans are creating a hole, but really they’re filling one.
Tonight, 12-year-old Asher Drake is playing in his youth football game the way he has for many Saturdays. But unlike every other Saturday, his biggest fan is not in the stands.
“When she’s in the stands, you know it. Everything she has is black and gold. 100%,” says Cullman Cyclones head coach David Brown.
Last Saturday night, Asher’s mom, Amy, was killed when her car hit a tree. They say she died on impact.
“Amy didn’t find anyone she didn’t like. If you’re in a room with Amy, she’s the one bringing the energy,” says Brown.
Asher didn’t have to play tonight, but he wanted to. He was adamant about it, actually.
“Just, come out here and help my team out, do it for my mom,” says Drake.
His team, the Cullman Cyclones have decided to honor Amy by leaving seats empty but decked out in a way that would have made “Mama Drake” proud.
“The term “Mama Drake” is because it’s, like this year, there are 21 of her babies out here. And she will cheer for all the rest of them as hard as she would her own,” says Brown.
And in that spirit, they’re giving it everything they’ve got. They’ve even made T-shirt’s based off a shirt Amy herself made—“They got it from their mom”—and with the names of all her children on the back. They originally thought 30 shirts would be enough, but that soon grew to 600, with even Cullman’s opponents, the Good Hope Outlaws, buying 90 for their side.
“I mean that makes it emotional because it goes beyond us, it’s a group of parents that are in love with the kid or they have feelings for a kid and a family. And we’ve talked about this game tonight. Of course everyone wants to win on the scoreboard but it has nothing to do with that tonight,” says Brown.
And tonight, every time Asher got the ball, the crowd showed that unity, and that love, bringing the spirit of “Mama Drake” back, if just for one more game.
“I just want to put up scores on the touchdown thing and just do it for my mom,” says Drake.
Proceeds from the shirts they sold will go to the Amy Drake Memorial Fund, which will go to her children.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.