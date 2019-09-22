John Samuel Shenker makes a big splash for Auburn in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers won the battle of top 25 teams in College Station, beating the Texas A&M aggies 28-20 in front of a large crowd at Kyle Field.
The Tigers beat the Aggies with some solid defense and four touchdowns scored by four different players, including tight end John Samuel shenker.
You might be asking, who is John Shenker? Well he came up big when Auburn needed him most, hauling in a short pass from Joey Gatewood for the Tigers second score of the game.
“It was a great feeling to contribute,” said Shenker. “this was a tough game and they are a really good team. To help my team get the win and score a touchdown in the game was a moment I will not soon forget. It was a hard fought game and it took a total team effort to get this road victory in our first conference game of the season.”
Auburn improves to 4-0 on the season and is 1-0 in SEC play heading into its next game September 28 at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Mississippi State.
