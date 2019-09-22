Bo Nix looks composed for his first true road game in college

College Station, TX. (WBRC) - Auburn University quarterback Bo Nix has started four college football games as a true freshman and has won all all of them.
Saturday, the Tigers were on the road and beat Texas A&m at Kyle Field 28-20. Nix was far from perfect, just throwing for 100 yards and one touchdown, however, he did add 38 yards rushing including the final first down that iced the game for the Tigers.
“It was a real test,” said Nix. “You just have to block out the crowd and focus on what needs to be done. This place was tough because it was so loud and even though it wasn’t a good game for me, it was a great experience.”
Once again Nix managed the Gus Malzahn game plan and did not turn the ball over. Auburn is now 4-0 on the season, 1-0 in the SEC. the tigers return home September 28 for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff against Mississippi State.
