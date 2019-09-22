Blaze in Pleasant Grove adds to growing number of Alabama fires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25 acre fire broke out Saturday night in Pleasant Grove, making it the 156th fire in the state in just the last 7 days.
According to the Alabama Forestry Commision, the fire in Pleasant Grove burned in an area of the community with very steep terrain, making it difficult establish a fire line. The fire became a threat to two homes before firefighters were able to get fire lines established.
Firefighters worked about 7 hours on the fire, leaving around midnight. They returned on Sunday to establish clear away a hard line in an area to steep to tackle the previous day.
Yesterday Alabama had 19 fires statewide, bringing the total to 156 in the last 7 days and 313 in the last 30 days.
