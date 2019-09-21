23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules

In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, discusses the Trump administration's pledge to revoke California's authority to set vehicle emissions standards that are different than the federal standards, during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California's authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks. Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, Sept. 20, along with Newsom and the California Air Resources Board. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)