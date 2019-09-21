State rep to introduce bill to help families of fallen officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A state representative from Jefferson County is planning to introduce a bill to help the families of fallen officers.
As it stands right now, many times these families lose their health benefits and the only way they can keep them is to use COBRA. That cost is usually much higher.
State Representative Allen Treadaway, who is also the Assistant Chief for Birmingham Police, says he is working on a bill where those benefits would continue.
He's still working out the details, researching how this might be done, and looking for revenue sources.
However, Treadaway says there is no question this is long overdue and the state needs to step up.
"We've got officers in this state dying in the line of duty. And when the funeral is over they receive a letter in the mail that they are going to be cut off from their health insurance. And we've just heard from Sgt. Carter's wife that it's a decision between having a roof over your head or keeping health insurance,” said Treadaway.
The representative hopes to introduce the bill in the 2020 legislative session.
