Sideline Game of the Week: Mountain Brook 14-7 Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a defensive battle, the Mountain Brook Spartans beat Vestavia Hills 14-7 Friday night for the third straight season.
Vestavia Hills scored on their first possession in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead after quarterback Eli Sawyer found Wells Watts in the back of the endzone.
Mountain Brook struggled to put points on the board in the first, but tied it up in the second quarter after a nine-yard touchdown run by Sam Higgins.
The Spartans added to their lead in the third when quarterback Strother Gibbs scored on the quarterback keeper to make it a 14-7 game.
The Rebels had the chance to tie with a minute remaining, but quarterback Eli Sawyer threw an interception with less than a minute to go.
Mountain Brook improves to 5-0 on the season while Vestavia Hills falls to 3-1.
“This is one of the top 10 wins I’ve had at Mountain Brook,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager.
