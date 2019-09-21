Saturday Morning Weather

The cold front will eventually stall over South Alabama Tuesday and there could be a few additional showers along the stalled front while behind the front dew point temperatures will remain relatively low and temperatures will continue warming. Another area of low pressure will move slowly east and with a continued west/southwest wind flow the stalled front will lift north as a warm front by mid-week allowing for the development of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon but with limited moisture rain coverage will still be fairly limited. Most of the better rain chances will be to the northwest as the front continues lifting across the region followed by yet another ridge of high pressure building for the second half of the week yielding more hot, dry conditions with afternoon temperatures still registering above average for the First Week Of Autumn.