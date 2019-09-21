Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure will remain anchored over The Southeast this weekend resulting in a rain-free forecast. Winds will continue to be generally from the east circulating around the large area of high pressure centered over The East Coast and Western Atlantic with afternoon temperatures around 90 again today.
A slight wind shift will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer tomorrow afternoon and by Monday the ridge will begin to weaken over North Alabama allowing a cold front to approach from the northwest. The air will, however, remain basically dry so any showers which do develop will be isolated-to-scattered during the afternoon Monday with limited chances for thunderstorm development with the warming trend induced by westerly winds continuing into the beginning of the week.
The cold front will eventually stall over South Alabama Tuesday and there could be a few additional showers along the stalled front while behind the front dew point temperatures will remain relatively low and temperatures will continue warming. Another area of low pressure will move slowly east and with a continued west/southwest wind flow the stalled front will lift north as a warm front by mid-week allowing for the development of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon but with limited moisture rain coverage will still be fairly limited. Most of the better rain chances will be to the northwest as the front continues lifting across the region followed by yet another ridge of high pressure building for the second half of the week yielding more hot, dry conditions with afternoon temperatures still registering above average for the First Week Of Autumn.
In The Tropics, Jerry is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend but turn away from the East Coast while three other systems still in the Atlantic Basin show varying signs of development over the next five days.
Finally Fall? The Autumnal Equinox officially occurs at 2:50 am Central Daylight Time Monday morning with above average temperatures expected to continue.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.