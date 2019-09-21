Police: Juvenile killed, 4 other juveniles and adult injured in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Six people were shot Friday night at the intersection of Canal Blvd. and City Park Ave., according to New Orleans Deputy Chief Paul Noel.
A juvenile was killed, four other juveniles and an adult suffered from non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Police said at around 10:29 p.m. when they arrived to the scene of the shooting 5 individuals were found suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds and one individual (a juvenile) died on the scene.
The 5 victims were taken to the hospital by EMS, their condition is unknown.
Police originally said there were only three victims.
One person at a nearby business said police were looking for evidence around a vehicle in the middle of the road, near the streetcar bend at the curve of the intersection.
If anybody has any information about this shooting they are asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.