Officers from across country will attend Officer Cousette’s funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We hear it all the time - members of law enforcement are a family that spreads across the entire nation.
And this weekend, brothers in blue will attend Investigator Dornell Cousette’s funeral to show their love and support for his family.
Officers with the non-profit organization Brotherhood for the Fallen will be in Tuscaloosa this Sunday.
Two members from each of its seven chapters go to funerals and wakes for officers killed in the line of duty and present a financial donation to the family.
The founder says the reaction from the family is often shock and gratitude.
“I think the biggest reaction we get is like, ‘What are you doing here?’ When they see people coming in from Chicago, New York, Dallas, Boston, and say it’s a small town in Minnesota. We’re like, ‘We’re here to pay our honors to your fallen officer,'” said Rick Caballero, founder and Chicago Police Officer. “They’re overwhelmed with that. And believe it or not, they’re more overwhelmed with the fact that we’re there. They’re not even worried about the money we’re giving them.”
Brotherhood for the Fallen started in 2010 and they’ve been to over 500 funerals since then.
