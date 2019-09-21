Officers from across country will attend Officer Cousette’s funeral

“I think the biggest reaction we get is like, ‘What are you doing here?’ When they see people coming in from Chicago, New York, Dallas, Boston, and say it’s a small town in Minnesota. We’re like, ‘We’re here to pay our honors to your fallen officer,'” said Rick Caballero, founder and Chicago Police Officer. “They’re overwhelmed with that. And believe it or not, they’re more overwhelmed with the fact that we’re there. They’re not even worried about the money we’re giving them.”