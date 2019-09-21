Firefighters from all over the world training in Shelby County this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Fire fighters from all over the world were in Shelby County this week to advance in the third and highest level of instructor training.
Some traveled from as far as England to get this training certificate.
It is a partnership with Shelby county firefighters and the Alabama fire college.
Local fire stations benefit greatly from the training center and instructor because it saves them the travel expenses of having to go somewhere else for different certifications.
