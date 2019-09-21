Fallen Officer Dornell Cousette had strong ties to Shelton State in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Funeral preparations are underway for fallen Tuscaloosa Police officer Dornell Cousette.
Services are planned for Sunday Shelton State Community College in the city that he served.
There's a history between the school and the Cousette family that goes back years.
Crews spent Friday morning setting up the school gym for Officer Cousette’s funeral.
A crowd between 1,500 to 2,000 people is expected.
Dornell Cousette worked as an off-duty security guard at Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus up until three years ago according to Tommy Taylor, the school's Dean of Auxiliary Services.
Some of his relatives also worked at Shelton State.
Taylor has been at the school for 30 years and can't recall a funeral being held here before.
Taylor said, "I don't think we've had a funeral here and it's not anything that we'd normally do. But this was a unique set of circumstances that allowed the college to step up, provide a venue for the family, provide a venue for the Tuscaloosa Police Department to have something on our campus and let us give back."
After the funeral, there'll be a large procession from Shelton State in Tuscaloosa to Cousette's hometown in Aliceville where he'll be laid to rest.
WBRC FOX6 will air the funeral service live on Bounce TV, live in the WBRC NEWS app, and on the WBRC Facebook page.
