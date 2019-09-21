Bessemer police looking for two robbery suspects

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for two men they said robbed a Family Dollar.
The crime occurred Tuesday, September 17, in the 400 block of 4th Avenue.
After an investigation detectives identified one of the offenders as 21-year-old Donta L. Allen, and they consider him armed and dangerous.
Detectives presented the case to the District Attorney's Office Bessemer Division and obtained robbery first degree and theft third degree warrants on Allen.
Investigators have not identified the second man.
If you know anything about this case call the Bessemer Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.