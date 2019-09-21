An online group asks fans to go blue for fallen officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has not put out an official call to action to wear blue to the Southern Miss game Saturday, but there is chatter that at least one group online has asked fans to wear blue to honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer Dornel Cousette.
An online profile named "Authentic Alabama fans" is asking Bama and Southern Miss fans to turn Bryant Denny Stadium blue and use #blueoutfordornell.
Bryant Denny turned blue Wednesday in honor of Cousette.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.