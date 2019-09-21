Alabama’s run game finds momentum vs. Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide emphasized it’s run game this week heading into Southern Miss and on Saturday Nick Saban saw improvement.
Alabama rushed for 176 yards against the Eagles. Running back Najee Harris had a career day rushing for 110 yards, his second 100+ yard game in his career, and the first running back to break 100 yards this season.
“The credit goes to the offensive line. They did the best job they ever did. If they keep up that level of play, we’re going to be straight,” Najee Harris said.
“We all acknowledge that we haven’t run the ball as well as we wanted to, but like I said we all know our flaws and we know we need to get better. Just like everyone else sees it, we see it and it was a big point of emphasis this week and it will continue to be one from here on out,” said Alabama offensive lineman Phidarian Mathis.
Although the Tide’s longest run was 17 yards, the passing game filled in the gaps. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the first Alabama player to throw for more than four touchdowns in back-to-back games. He was 17 of 21 for 293 yards and threw for five touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.