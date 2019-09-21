Alabama leads Southern Miss 28-7 at halftime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
During the first two offensive drives for the Tide, Tua Tagovailoa managed to throw 4/4, 128 yards, and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were hauled in by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
The Tide managed to score touchdowns on each of its first four drives of the first half.
Southern Miss’s lone touchdown came at the end of the first half. With 1:02 left, Southern Miss Quarterback Jack Abraham connected with wide receiver De’Michael Harris for a four yard touchdown.
1st Quarter:
Alabama 7, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa pass to H. Ruggs III for a 45 yard touchdown.
Alabama 14, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa pass to H. Ruggs III for a 74 yard touchdown.
2nd Quarter:
Alabama 21, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa pass to N. Harris for a 5 yard touchdown.
Alabama 28, Southern Miss 0 - T. Tagovailoa pass to J. Jeudy for a 17 yard touchdown.
Alabama 28, Southern Miss 7 - J. Abraham pass to D. Harris for a 4 yard touchdown.
3rd Quarter:
Alabama 35, Southern Miss 7 - T. Tagovailoa pass to J. Jeudy for a 20 yard touchdown.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.