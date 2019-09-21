Alabama injury updates after Tide’s 49-7 win over Southern Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave an injury update after the Tide’s 49-7 win over Southern Miss Saturday afternoon.
“Kicker Will Reichard has a pulled hip flexor and as a kicker it’s difficult to manage. He may be questionable for this game”
Defensive player DJ Dale was helped off the field in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
“DJ Dale I think is going to be okay. He strained a tendon, but doc thinks he’ll be okay. Hopefully, we’ll get some guys back for this game. We’ll just have to make day-to-day decisions on how much they practice,” Nick Saban said.
Saban also added linebacker Terrell Lewis, who did not play against Southern Miss, hyperextended his knee against South Carolina and had to have a minor knee procedure early this week.
“I would think by next Tuesday we’re hopeful he’ll be back in the swing of things,” Saban said.
Alabama resumes SEC play next Saturday at home when the Crimson Tide welcome Ole Miss. Kickoff set for 2:30pm
