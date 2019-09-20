What is Alabama doing to help fans stay cool during midday games?

We now have 16 misting 💦 fans that are being installed and tested at Bryant-Denny. Trying to secure 12 more for Ole Miss game.



We also have added a total of 6 more Water 💧 Monsters. Student concourses will go from 1 to 3 WM’s. #RollTide 👍🏼🐘🏈 pic.twitter.com/g8f5jm33Iw