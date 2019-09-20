Walmart will stop selling electronic cigarettes

NEW YORK, Ny. (AP, WBRC) - Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and Sam’s Clubs following illnesses and deaths related to vaping.
Walmart cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.
Eight people have died and more than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses.
The retail giant said it will stop stocking and selling e-cigs when it sells out of its current inventory.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.