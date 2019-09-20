Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook going gold for childhood cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re attending a high school football game on Friday night, chances are you’re going to see a lot of gold.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and schools across the area are wearing shades of gold, the color of childhood cancer awareness, to help spread the word. Mountain Brook at Vestavia Hills is one game that the two schools and communities are coming together for a good cause, despite the intense rivalry.
This is the Vestavia Hills RISE (Rebels Impact through Service and Empowerment) Program game, where students come together to help raise money for cancer patients and research. Last year, the Rebels RISE Program raised more than $250,000 in a years time. Both the Rebels and Spartans football teams will also wear shades of gold to help raise awareness, and the Rebels will honor cancer patients at the coin toss before the game.
