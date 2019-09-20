Trussville man arrested, accused of selling drugs to teenagers

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police officers said they arrested a man who was selling narcotics to high school students.
Marcus Falconer, 25, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance after investigators found 193 cartridges (each containing 90-95% pure THC oil) and assorted drug paraphernalia at his house.
Investigators used a search warrant to enter Falconer's home in the 100 block of Penny Lane on Friday.
Investigators will also screen a felony warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance on a juvenile who lives at the house. Officers say the suspect had THC cartridges, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Trussville police said they want to remind parents teens are vaping with THC and experts say there are dangerous health risks.
