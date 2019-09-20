Suspect charged with arson in Walker County substation fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oakaman man is in custody after a new substation in Parrish for the Walker County Sheriff’s office was burned down.
Joshua Clayton Little, age 33, has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree Arson.
An investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office revealed that two people were allegedly paid to burn down the new substation, in retaliation to the increase of arrests in Parrish by the Walker’s County Sheriff’s department.
According to authorities the investigation is ongoing and they are working to identify additional suspects.
