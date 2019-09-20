Students strike for action on climate change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Young people across the Birmingham Metro went on strike Friday to demand action on climate change.
The Global Climate Strike started at 11:00 a.m. Friday and dozens of young people and adults came out for the event.
In Birmingham, students demonstrated at Linn Park, and the event was one of 500 held around the world.
Birmingham's climate strike was organized by Stella Tarrant, a Simmons Middle School student, with assistance from other young people.
The group said they believe their future survival is threatened because not enough action is being taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are causing climate change.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.