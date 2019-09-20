Motorcyclists invited to event Sunday in memory of Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle ride will be held for Officer Dornell Cousette Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
If you have a motorcycle you can bring it to Veterans Memorial Park at University Mall around 1 p.m.
Several people are expected to ride through Tuscaloosa in memory of Officer Cousette. The Tuscaloosa chapter of Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is sponsoring the ride.
They’re expecting around 200 motorcyclists from across the state to help participate. Cousette died in the line of duty Monday night during a shooting.
The club will take donations for the Cousette family and plan to pass by the Tuscaloosa Police Department as a part of the route. “Motorcycle rides go back a long way as a way to honor fallen officers, fallen soldiers. A lot of motorcycle riders are army veterans and Officer Cousette was not only a police officer, he was also an army veteran. And that really hit home to many of us,” said Damon Stevenson, Treasurer of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
Registration begins at noon.
