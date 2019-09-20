Motorcyclists invited to event Sunday in memory of Officer Dornell Cousette

The club will take donations for the Cousette family and plan to pass by the Tuscaloosa Police Department as a part of the route. “Motorcycle rides go back a long way as a way to honor fallen officers, fallen soldiers. A lot of motorcycle riders are army veterans and Officer Cousette was not only a police officer, he was also an army veteran. And that really hit home to many of us,” said Damon Stevenson, Treasurer of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.