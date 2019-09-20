JSU statutory rape arrests and resident hall protocol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The arrest of nine young men charged with statutory rape involving two victims under the age of sixteen, raises a question of how some of these incidents could happen inside residence halls on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
A lot of the students are still shaking their heads that something like this could happen on a campus where they feel safe. Statutory rape may be consensual, but it’s a crime with an underage victim.
According to the JSU website, police regularly patrol the parking lots of residence halls. Anyone who enters a residence hall may be asked to present a photo ID at the front desk. Visitors must be escorted by a resident at all times and residents should not sign in guests they don’t know.
Many students say they feel safe on campus in their resident halls.
“I live at the Point, so whenever you enter the housing you have to have little card you scan or call the office to enter our little facility,” Kalei Whitson said.
Can anything be done to make the resident halls safer?
“I’m not sure what we are doing to prevent that from happening in the future. But, I know JSU has an escort service so you can’t leave and you don’t have a car you can always call the UPD,” Tofummi Olayimk said.
WBRC Fox6 News reached out the school attorney for more information about the policies but we have yet to hear from him.
