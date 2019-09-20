Homewood Pharmacy burglary suspects caught on camera

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Surveillance cameras captured two men smashing a brick through Homewood Pharmacy’s door before stealing prescription medication.
It happened around 2:30 Thursday morning.
You can see two men with their faces covered quickly picking medication off the shelves and stashing them in their bags before jetting out the shattered front door.
The owner says they’re beefing up security now so it doesn’t happen again.
“It’s costing us more money to fix the door than the medications they stole,” said owner Ryan Hamilton. “It’s a nuisance because they did steal some narcotics so we have to report that to the DEA, we have to go to the state board, they’re going to have to come in and do an investigation. So it’s a lot of time and effort on our part for just something stupid.”
Homewood Police are now investigating to see whether this burglary is connected to one at Village Pharmacy in Gardendale on Tuesday.
If you recognize these people in the video or have any information, you’re asked to call Homewood Police.
